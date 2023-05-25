Temple-area residents were treated to a sneak-peak Wednesday of several new businesses under development in downtown Temple.
The 2023 Imagine the Possibilities Tour featured 23 buildings that have recently been restored, are being renovated or are available for future projects. Many of those buildings house businesses that are expected to open in the upcoming months — some in the upcoming days.
A popular stop on the tour was on South Fourth Street where three new businesses are going into historic buildings. One of these, Bird Creek Burgers & Brew, hopes to open this summer.
“We’re getting there,” said co-owner Jacob Bates. “We hope to open the doors in July.”
Bates is part of Temple-based Tanglefoot Restaurants along with his dad, Bruce Bates, and partner Bo Harvey. Tanglefoot owns Treno Pizzeria and Bird Creek Burgers, which will close its current restaurant when the brewpub opens.
Bates, who gave a quick tour of the new establishment, pointed out that a huge, covered outdoor beer garden will feature a stage, an elevated VIP section and a window bar that allow patrons on the patio access to drinks without going inside.
Brewing equipment is already installed, and workers were busy with a table project during the tour.
Just a few doors down, from the new Bird Creek, Lea and Brent Goates were showing off their two upcoming businesses — The Art Dept. and The Wreck Center. While the Art Dept. will help aspiring and established artists create masterpieces, the purpose of The Wreck Center is quite the opposite.
“The Wreck Center will be the place to come for a good time, to let off some steam and to break stuff,” Brent said.
Instead of the paint brushes and easels found next door, visitors to The Wreck Center will brandish baseball bats, golf clubs, crow bars and sledge hammers for their creative escape.
Lea said The Art Dept. will host classes and be a gathering spot for Temple’s art community.
“The gallery will be out front, then we will have workshops and classrooms,” she said. “Our classes will offer a variety of media — watercolor, clay, drawing. We will offer several options.”
The Goates hope to have both businesses operational by the end of the year.
Another popular “Imagine” stop was Weird Doughs Bakery & Cafe on North Sixth Street. Weird Doughs, owned by Amanda Hinkson and Amber Hill, featured samples of its sweet treats, plus a look at the cafe’s art gallery. The gallery features local artists such as Rena Cotti of Rockin’ R Retreat.
The gallery has a living-room feel complete with comfy chairs and couches surrounded by paintings and other artworks.
“We’re getting close,” Amanda said during the tour. “We’re having a good turnout tonight. We’re excited about our possibilities.”
Jo and Ti Richards, owners of the Thai Cafe on Central Avenue, were welcoming guests to a peek at their new Bon Bon Market, an Asian grocery store that will feature packaged and freshly prepared foods, as well as organic produce. The Bon Bon doors are opening June 4.
A crowd was gathered at Central and Second to learn more about Hawn Plaza, and new retail, restaurant and residential development in the old Sears and Hawn Hotel buildings. The project will feature Union Crossing Food Hall, dozens of one- and two-bedroom apartments, retail space and offices. Sandwiched between the Hawn Towers and Hawn West — the new names for the buildings — will be a renovated Arcadia Theatre. The new Arcadia won’t be a movie house; instead it will be home to live music, theater and comedy.
Hawn Plaza developers say the projects should finish simultaneously this summer.
There were many other stops on this year’s Imagine the Possibilities Tour, including several other businesses in the development stage and some vacant buildings that are ripe for renovation.