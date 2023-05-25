New brewery

Workers check a counter at the future Bird Creek Burgers & Brew during Wednesday’s Imagine the Possibilities Tour in downtown Temple. Jacob Bates, who owns the coming business along with Bo Harvey and Bruce Bates, said the trio hopes to open the new business in July. Brewing equipment has been installed and can be seen in the background. The tour featured stops at 23 locations that have been restored, are in the process of being restored or will be restored in the near future. A steady stream of local residents visited the businesses, many of which will open in the next few weeks.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

Temple-area residents were treated to a sneak-peak Wednesday of several new businesses under development in downtown Temple.