Temple High School will see construction start this spring on a new roundabout entrance facing Interstate 35, with both the city and the school district combining their efforts.
The city of Temple and the Temple Independent School District soon will start construction on a joint project near Temple High by building a new roundabout entrance to the school. This project will be built on North 31st Street, connecting it to a realigned Jack White Street, with the goal of the project to help ease congestion in the area.
The cost of the project will be split between the two organizations, with each paying for its share of the infrastructure.
Temple’s portion of the project will cost more than $5.6 million, split between the city and the Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone No. 1. TISD will pay $1.2 million. Temple city officials said the city plans on paying for the maintenance of the new improvements after construction is complete.
“This project would not be possible without the city’s partnership,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “School districts don’t typically purchase and develop land unless it’s for the construction of a school. Therefore, all of the development across from 31st Street would not be possible without the city’s partnership. As with park, playgrounds or other services, the school district and city maximize the possibility of reducing any expenses to our taxpayers when we work together.”
Ott said a roundabout was chosen for the intersection because it allows for a continuous flow of traffic but at a slower speed. Ott said this will help during arrival and dismissal at Temple High when traffic would usually stack up at the intersection.
In addition to the roundabout, the two entities plan on enhancing the area surrounding the project.
Improvements to the area will include updating local utilities, streetscape upgrades and a commissioned art piece in the middle of the roundabout. The school district also will be improving the parking spaces located in front of the high school during the project.
The art piece was commissioned from artist Ronnie Wells, who developed the “Wildcat” mascot for the school district.
“The project will enhance vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow for North 31st Street and provide a new connection to the Interstate 35 frontage road while enhancing the lighting and aesthetics of the region,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “This work also includes parking lot improvements for TISD.”
Ott said the school district will communicate any road closures with parents as construction gets started, while attempting to allow traffic flow to be as seamless as possible.