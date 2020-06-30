A boil water notice issued last week by the Bruceville-Eddy Water Department has been lifted.
The notice affected customers in the Bruceville area and was issued Wednesday after a line break near Grider Street in Bruceville.
“The city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Supply has been notified by Waco Water Labs that all water samples taken for the boil water notice issue 6/25/2020 have passed sampling requirements,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can contact the water department at 254-859-5700.