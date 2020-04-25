Bell County unemployment claims continue to rise as COVID-19 manages to erase jobs in Central Texas.
But there is some good news.
“If people can walk, we will hire them,” Charley Ayres, director of industry/education partnerships with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, said Friday, referring to jobs in essential businesses.
According to the latest figures Ayres had Friday, as of April 4 Bell County had 2,853 unemployment claims — compared to 164 on April 4, 2019.
“Those are very significant numbers,” Ayres told the Telegram.
In a five-week span during March and April, 1,301,441 Texans applied for unemployment insurance, more than in all of 2019, The Texas Tribune reported.
The real number of people facing job losses is even higher since the Texas Workforce Commission’s website and phone lines have been overwhelmed by millions of queries daily, the news outlet said.
Texas’ March unemployment rate — 4.7 percent — doesn’t reflect all the job losses in the state. Analysts cautioned this is because Friday’s release is based on March data, which predated the widespread closures and layoffs that escalated later. The April unemployment rate, which will be released in May, will better capture the coronavirus’ impact on Texas workers, The Tribune reported.
March’s unemployment rate for a seven-county area in Central Texas was similar to the state level at 4.8 percent — up from 3 percent. April will probably be higher, but those figures won’t be available until May, Ayres said.
“Central Texas has a diverse economy. Yet, in 2008, unemployment reached 9 percent,” he said.
Of those without jobs, 583 people were placed in jobs from March 15 to April 15, Ayres said.
“We work to connect people with the right jobs,” Ayres said.
Ayres tells students to look at essential jobs when they are ready to work because there is more job security, he said.
Jobs are posted daily on the agency’s Jobs Now page and are easier for unemployed people to check than the job boards that are flooded with people looking. The listings on Jobs Now are for Central Texas positions, and links are provided for the employer’s contact information, Ayres said.
For more information, visit https://www.workforcesolutionsctx.com/jobs-now.