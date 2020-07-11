Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $744.2 million in sales tax allocations in July, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Temple and Belton each saw healthy gains in their allocations compared to July last year. Temple is expected to receive $1.982 million, an 8.27 percent increase from July 2019’s allocation. Belton will get $496,222, a 10.81 percent increase.
The total July allocations for Texas represent a 2.6 percent decrease from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
Widespread social distancing requirements were relaxed across much of the state in May, thus year-over-year declines were not as steep as they were last month, Hegar said in the release.
However, many cities in Central Texas appear to be weathering the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases in July compared to the same month last year.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.974 million in sales tax allocations in July, an increase of 15.29 percent from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.31 million in sales tax revenue, an 18.02 percent increase from the $1.957 million allocation distributed in July 2019, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $669,968, a 17.42 percent increase from last July.
This month Nolanville is receiving $94,556, an impressive 29.33 percent increase over the same month last year.
Troy will receive $48,122, a 37.90 percent decrease from July 2019.
Salado is set to receive $44,897 this month, an 18.28 percent increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $23,865 in July, a 29.29 percent increase compared to July last year.
Little River-Academy at 37.69 percent, Holland at 10.47 percent and Rogers at 28.23 percent all are receiving double digit-percentage increases from July 2019’s allocation.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $262,871 this month for a 7.89 percent increase from last year’s allocations during July.
Copperas Cove saw a 22.22 percent increase in July allocations from last year; it is set to receive $432,054.
Gatesville experienced a 21.55 percent rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $208,475.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $89,708, a 3.60 percent decrease from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $77,670 in July, a 4.33 percent decrease from last year.
Rockdale will receive $70,957 this month, a 13.05 percent increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $16,587, a 35.20 percent increase from July 2019.