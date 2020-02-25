BELTON — Downtown has a new four-way stop.
The city of Belton last week installed two stop signs at the intersection of East and Water streets near the Bell County Courthouse, spokesman Paul Romer said.
“There are several reasons for the change, but the short answer is that the signs were added to make the intersection safer,” Romer said.
The signs were added along Water Street. Two stop signs already existed on East Street near the courthouse.
Public Works Director Angellia Points said the intersection is set up in an odd way, with the streets and on-street parking.
“The intersection is slightly offset and the buildings and parked cars affect sight lines,” she said. “It’s safer in that area for pedestrians and other drivers when each driver comes to a stop.”