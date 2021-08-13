The Temple 1 natural gas power plant on the city’s eastern side has been sold for $430 million to a partnership operated by two energy corporations, officials announced.
The power plant — one of two located in Temple — was purchased by Denver-based BKV Corp., in partnership with Banpu Power US Corp., according a news release.
Temple 1 power plant — formerly Panda I — was built in 2014 and is equipped with advanced emissions-control technology that makes it one of the cleanest natural gas-fueled power plants in the country, BKV said.
BKV and Banpu signed an agreement to buy all of the equity interests in Temple Generation Intermediate Holdings II LLC, which through its subsidiary Temple Generation I LLC owns the Temple 1 natural gas plant, the release said.
The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, the release said.
“We’re excited about this acquisition, and the strategic steps we are taking to position BKV as a leading integrated energy company with cleaner, greener energy,” BKV Chief Executive Officer Chris Kalnin said in the release. “By extending our natural gas business into a power business we are able to deliver to unprecedented grid reliability, while also creating industry leading ESG (environmental, social and governance) standards because we can directly certify our emissions footprint at each step in the value chain, from underground molecule to burner tip.”
BKV, one of the nation’s top-20 natural gas producers, has natural gas operating assets that include the Barnett Shale in North Texas.
Temple 1 was one of the few Texas power plants that operated throughout Winter Storm Uri and provided desperately needed power to the ERCOT grid during February. The plant, located on 250 acres in eastern Temple, provides enough energy to power 750,000 homes across Central Texas.
In March, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president, told the Telegram that workers at the two Temple plants worked 24 hours a day to keep them running during the mid-February winter storm that brought subfreezing temperatures, ice and snow to most of Texas.
Workers were “sleeping on site. I know that for a fact — sleeping on site,” Shine said.
The Temple 1 and Panda II power plants are both located in the Synergy Industrial Park in East Temple, but are owned and operated by separate companies. Panda II began generating power in August 2015.
Temple Generation I LLC operated the Temple 1 plant since it entered service in 2014.
Panda Temple II owns Panda II, according to the city.
Each plant can generate enough power for about 750,000 homes in Central Texas, according to their parent companies.
Each plant has its own 10-year tax abatement, according to City Manager Brynn Myers. Both required an investment of $365 million. Temple 1 was required to create 20 jobs, while Panda II needed to create eight, Myers said. The city of Temple does not monitor power generation at the power plants, she said.
Panda I’s agreement is a 50-percent abatement, while Panda II’s declines over the decade, Myers previously said. Panda II started with a 100-percent abatement for its first five years then it drops by 10 percent each year after that to 50 percent in the final year, according to the city manager.
Myers said Temple 1’s tax abatement ends in 2025 and Panda II’s agreement ends in 2026.
In 2017, Panda I filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because of the state’s struggling energy sector. In its bankruptcy filing, it stated the Electric Reliability Council of Texas presented false claims about the state of the industry.
A year later, it emerged from bankruptcy after slicing its debt from $400 million to $50 million, then-CEO Daniel Hudson told the Telegram.