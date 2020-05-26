Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, June 2, as employers seek to fill more than 950 jobs in the area.
The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will connect job-seekers to current openings and the opportunity to interact with company representatives. Interested participants can upload their resume and register for the event through WorkInTexas.com.
“We are excited about providing job seekers the opportunity to meet the employer online via our virtual platform,” Louis LeDoux, chief operating officer for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, said in a news release. “Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet virtually with these company representatives and are able to ask questions on their breakout sessions and will have an opportunity to have a one-on-one interview where they can ask even more questions.”
Central Texas employers will interview candidates for positions in manufacturing, landscaping, accounting and customer service, among others. There will be more than 70 available positions for qualified job seekers to interview for, Workforce Solutions said in the release.
Companies partnering with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas are Artcobell, city of Copperas Cove, Coryell Health, GC Services, Holt Lawn and Landscaping, Pactiv, Texas Juvenile Justice Department, Vision Semiconductor Solutions, and Walmart.
Job seekers will need to have a resume, a mobile device or a computer with internet access and video capabilities.