A Temple non-profit will provide free vaccinations for Bell County dogs on Saturday.
Pearl’s Place aims to vaccinate 300 dogs at the drive-through event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Lowe’s parking lot at 605 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Pet owners will check in and then go through the line to receive vaccines and microchips. The free DAPPv canine vaccines are distributed at events through the Petco Love initiative.
Other services, including rabies vaccines and microchips, are $15 each, according to a news release.
“The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Loves new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Pearl’s Place, for family pets in need,” the release said.
“Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats — the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets — are preventable with a simple vaccine,” the release said. “An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets and to address this critical need, Pearl’s Place and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines free and accessible.”
Lisa Kathan, Pearl’s Place CEO, urged community members to take advantage of the no-cost resource “to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented,” Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president, said. “It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives. By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”
For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Pearl’s Place at pearlsplaceusa@gmail.com.
Learn more about Petco Love’s vaccination program at PetcoLove.org.