Temple-based CEFCO Convenience Stores opened an expanded Milano store Monday — adding to local tax revenue as the city’s second brick and mortar business.
The store reopened at 826 E. Ave. C, according to a news release.
Milano “has one of the biggest out of more than 200-plus stations in the CEFCO network,” the news release said. “What’s more, other than the new Dollar Store, CEFCO is this small town’s only other brick-and-mortar business. In recent months, Milam and Robertson county residents as well as lots of truck and passenger vehicle drivers witnessed the older and smaller CEFCO station’s transformation. It has been replaced by one of CEFCO’s largest gas stations/truck stops/convenience stores/food courts. Indeed, on a short turn-around, local contractor Cameron-based EBCO has been working its magic.”
The Milano store’s closure for a few months temporarily created a “mini-gas desert” but the expanded version will address that, the news release said.
“This station serves stretches of road between Hearne (State Highway 6), Gause, Milano (State Highway 36), Caldwell (State Highway 21), Cameron, Rockdale (U.S. Highway 77), and points beyond,” the release said. “This totally re-built facility is about 20 miles west of Hearne.”
The store is also about 40 miles from Bryan-College Station.
“It will serve as a high-visibility roadside magnet for current and the expected increasing numbers of travelers on US 190 and US 79 for years to come,” the news release said. “While it is already in a prime spot, this CEFCO might one day also tremendously benefit should the proposed new I-14 be constructed nearby.”
Kent Brunette, former Hearne Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce director, said the store reopening will help with Milam economic efforts.
“With this expanded mega-CEFCO, we celebrate regional economic development in this deserving Milam County rural town,” Burnette said. “Historically, Milano is known as the Nov. 5, 1960, tragic vehicle accident death site of country-rockabilly legend Johnny Horton. Thanks to CEFCO, Milano will soon become known as an important new central Texas refueling destination.”
CEFCO’s roots lie in Milam County. Clarence Edison Fikes — for whom the company is named — opened his first gas station in his hometown of Cameron in 1952.
The company has expanded over the decades to more than 200 locations across Texas, Mississippi and Florida.