FoxDog Café in downtown Temple will honor diversity Saturday with the city’s first Pride celebration.
The local beer garden and coffee shop announced that it host a daylong festival near its building to recognize the local LGBTQ community. The event will include music and vendors from across the community.
Ashley Vernon, who runs FoxDog with her husband John, said the couple wanted to be inclusive and celebrate all members of the community.
“(The response) has been overwhelmingly positive,” Vernon said. “We have had families reaching out to thank us for having a safe space for their high school students. We have had people thank us for stepping up and not backing down.”
The event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at FoxDog, 209 N. Seventh St.
Throughout the day, Vernon said the free event will have a variety of local musicians take the stage. These musicians include Harper Rye, Jordan Valentin, Lilly and The Implements, Martian Folk and Kady Rain.
Laced and Found, a local artist group that has painted many murals in Temple and Belton, will have a live mural painting at about 1:30 p.m.
Organizers said the event will focus on being family friendly, with a variety of vendors set up along a portion of West Barton Avenue, which will be closed.
One of the special attractions for this year’s event will be a Pride month-themed beer from Barrow Brewing Co. in Salado.
FoxDog and the brewery worked together to have the Lagersaurus Pride beer, a mango-jalapeno twist on the company’s Lagersaurus Rex, on tap.
KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow, said she was happy to work together with FoxDog and support local diversity through their beer.
“We admire what they are doing in downtown Temple, and we think that y’all means all,” Hill said. “We are really proud that someone in Temple is hosting Pride (month) and creating space for everyone.”
While Vernon said the response so far has been positive, she has worked with the city to make sure the event is able to continue safely.
Vernon also noted that she and her husband plan to continue the event annually on the last weekend of June each year.
“Living here for as long as we have, we always knew that there was a gap in the business and city events,” Vernon said. “We are happy to fill that in.”