Over the last four months, Temple Gun Club has redesigned its range to allow for more shooting disciplines to simultaneously occupy the same shooting gallery.
The newly upgraded range — located at 2924 FM 438 Loop in northeast Temple — will host an open house for members from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
“We redesigned the range to allow more time for all shooters. (Previously) the range was closed to others on several mornings, when rifle shooting at the 200 and 300 yards was happening,” Jim Sanders, a Temple Gun Club member, told the Telegram. “During the day, any rifle shooter at the 100 yard (would close) the six tactical bays located at the north part of the range. Handgun shooters were limited to shooting at the pistol and rifle pavilion from a static standing position.”
Following the redesign, Temple Gun Club now has all long-distance rifle shooting stationed on the west side of the range.
“Rifle shooters on the same shooting platform can shoot 100-yard targets and 200-yard targets,” Sanders said. “Rifle shooters can also shoot from the 300-yard line and — once qualified — shoot from our new 500-yard platform.”
Although the facility underwent upgrades to its original pistol and rifle pavilion, where 12 shooters can now shoot firearms from a static position, Temple Gun Club also added a “pistol only” pavilion.
“That allows (visitors) to shoot targets from 7 yards to 15 yards,” Sanders said. “Because of the redesign, we now have eight tactical bays always available where shooters can either shoot pistols or rifles using multiple targets in defensive or competitive stages.”
Shooters and visitors on the range are protected by 15 to 20-foot berms.
In stride with safety measures on site at Temple Gun Club, Sanders stressed the range’s commitment to teaching the ins and outs of increased firearm safety at home, while also providing increased self-defense skills to firearms owners.
“The highest sales of firearms are happening in 2020. Those new owners need a place to practice and improve their firearm skills,” he said. “The range will offer education and training by firearm experts .... from basic firearm training up to advanced training. The Temple Gun Club also offers firearm training through other competitive events: Steel Challenge, United States Practical Shooting Association, .22 LR and long-distance rifle matches.”
The FBI reports that there have been more than 1.7 million firearm background checks through September in Texas — the highest since the agency began tracking in 1998.
This year so far, the FBI reported 28.8 million background checks nationwide — an increase from 28.3 million total checks in 2019.
In a recently-issued membership survey, Temple Gun Club asked its members if they desired any additional training at three levels: basic, intermediate and advanced.
“Of those who responded, 76 percent wanted intermediate and advanced training,” Sanders said. “Temple Gun Club will be looking into certified trainers with scheduled training events for its membership.”
Sanders added how Temple Gun Club also hosts a variety of other scheduled shooting events each month, including Girl and a Gun, International Defensive Pistol Action, High Power Rifle, NRL 22 and 4-H shooting.
Past contestants for these events have ranged from 10 to over 80 years old.
“The Temple Gun Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, helping promote shooting sports, offering training and shooting opportunities for juniors, and providing a safe shooting range for the members,” according to its website.