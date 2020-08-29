Tuk Tuk Thai Express & Boba announced plans on opening its first location Sunday, offering a variety of Thai dishes and drinks.
Mark Richards, who also owns Thai Café in downtown Temple, said he wants this eatery to be a quicker dining experience than its downtown counterpart.
The restaurant — named after the three-wheeled taxi commonly used in Southeast Asia — will be in a shopping center at 7425 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
“Tuk Tuk is a fast casual restaurant,” Richards said. “We have been planning this for over a year, and we want to provide the customer with fast and delicious Thai food and boba tea. We want to provide a different style service and different food (at Tuk Tuk). It will be Thai food as well, just served differently.”
The restaurant will take inspiration from places such as Panda Express, with a drive-through and a line of food displays inside for customers to choose what they want.
A variety of premium drinks will be offered, including boba tea, a cold Taiwanese tea drink with chewy tapioca balls.
The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Sunday, with customers being required to wear masks while inside. Only 10 customers will be allowed in the building at a time, with outside seating available for guests.