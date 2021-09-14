Hispanic heritage activities will start with a Temple event Thursday night that will recognize local Latino leaders and students.
Three LULAC Councils — 4971, 22305 and 22196 — plans several area “Legacy Latina and Familia” events to recognize Hispanic culture with the theme, “Honoring our heritage, celebrating the past, inspiring the future.”
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, community members will gather for an event at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B.
The event will feature displays of Mexican traditions, COVID-19 vaccinations, tours of Little Joe and La Familia exhibits at the museum as well as the introduction and recognition of local Hispanic community leaders.
Scholarships will be presented to students as well.
“LULAC Councils work tirelessly in different areas of our community to assist our neighbors and students,” a news release said. “This year, they are focusing efforts to raise funds for scholarships that will go through the Temple College Foundation. They will continue to support events that will recognize Hispanic contributions to the United States and our community.”
LULAC Council 4971 will host the Thursday event, which continues until 9 p.m.
There will be an opening prayer and presentation before the community tours booth displays of families and individuals that will be honored. Each of the activities will include recognizing several local Hispanic leaders at each event. They will represent areas of business, religion, railroad workers, veterans, community volunteers and professionals.
“It’s important because as a whole community, we want to highlight the contributions and achievements of Hispanic workers,” Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said.
The honorees’ stories will be presented by Temple College LULAC 22305 Young Adult members. Each student will receive a scholarship for their effort.
The honorees on Thursday will be Morales (Legacy Latina and family); Johnnie Office Machines (business); John Gonzales and Lupe Olivares (religion); Federico Martinez Sr. (agriculture); and Alfonso Martinez Sr. (railroad).
Next week, LULAC members will hold an event at the SPJST Hall, 600 E. State Highway 36 in Buckholts.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, the event will include a car and motorcycle show, food, arts and crafts, and scholarships.
The event, hosted by Rogers LULAC Council 22196, will feature music by Grammy winners Flaco Jimenez and Los Texmaniacs, Praha Bros and DJ Oz. The event will end at midnight.
Honorees will be Lydia Santibanez Ferrell (Legacy Latina); Mary Conlon and the Garcia family (business); Phyllis Greene (Legacy Latina); and Carolina Rodriguez (religion).
Safety measures are encouraged. A $10 donation is requested for the dance, which starts at 5 p.m.
The final event — Little Joe’s Birthday Bash — will be 5-11 p.m. Oct. 16 at Temple City Hall parking lot, 2 N. Main St. The event will feature Los Hermanos Hernandez, Bobby Pulido, David Mares and more.