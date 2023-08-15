Belton could become Bell County’s third “Music Friendly Community” as a workshop about the state designation is planned for Wednesday.
The workshop involving the Texas Music Office will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Belton Economic Development office, 412 E. Central Ave., Suite B in Belton.
“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Belton, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”
Chip Adams, a TMO community relations and outreach specialist, will attend the Belton meeting to explain the Music Friendly designation, the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.
In 2022, Salado and Harker Heights received the Music Friendly designations from the state.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the designation could aid in Belton’s economic efforts.
“It’s no secret that Belton is a great place to hear live music,” Romer said. “This designation would take Belton’s relationship with professionals in the industry to the next level. If you want to learn more about the designation, we invite you to attend the workshop in-person or remotely.”
TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program — the first in the nation since it was introduced in 2016 — “provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth,” a news release said.
“You know, when I come into these workshops, I can tell pretty quickly if I think a town’s really going to latch on and run with the program,” Adams told FME News Service in 2022. “And I knew the moment I was here when that workshop started, just the conversations we had during that workshop — the ideas that were just getting bounced around — and that was just off the cuff.”
The Belton workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Belton will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation, the governor’s office said.
Salado’s designation as a Music Friendly Community came last summer.
“This designation allows us to show local musicians, local music venues, recording studios and local music educators that we support them,” KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Co. and a member of Salado’s Music Friendly Community advisory board, previously told the Telegram.
“We will be able to bring in people for music events and hopefully we get hotel taxes from them,” she said. “But also it could lead to where more people want to move here and more businesses that are music friendly actually want to develop here.”
Fort Worth became the first Texas city to achieve the Music Friendly designation after the program launched in 2017. Other Texas cities, including Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene and Port Aransas, have followed with their own designations.
The state program provides Texas cities with a network for fostering local music industry development and it sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.
Many cities see the Music Friendly Community designation as an important first step in participating in the Texas Music Trail to aid in music-related tourism.
Adams said a Music Friendly workshop, such as the Belton meeting, is a step in the designation process.
“All the cities have to undergo a certification process,” Adams said. “They have to create their version of a music office. They help bring the music community together at a local level.”