Fourth of July dance

Gwen Grubb Hulme, left, and Harlan Dostal dance Saturday to the music of the Leon River Band during the kickoff street party for Belton’s Fourth of July celebration in downtown Belton.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Belton could become Bell County’s third “Music Friendly Community” as a workshop about the state designation is planned for Wednesday.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com