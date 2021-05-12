North and south Temple both saw initial approval for multiple rezonings last week, including those for industrial and residential uses.
The Temple City Council voted to approve two requests for rezoning, one on the city’s southern border and the other in its industrial park. The approval of both requests was only for their first reading, with the second reading set for the council’s May 20 meeting.
The first request approved by the Council was in the city’s industrial park and was separated into a one-acre tract, a five-acre tract and a 0.24-acre tract.
Each of the rezoning are located along Moores Mill Road in north Temple, near its intersection with Brewster Road, and is the location of the future North Outer Loop Project by the city. The land is being rezoned from agricultural uses to light industrial, consistent with the surrounding land.
While two of the tracts, the one and five acre plots, are owned by the city, city officials said they are currently in the process of conveying the land to the Temple Economic Development Corp.
TEDC plans on incorporating the newly rezoned land with the surrounding land that it owns to sell to a future purchaser, while giving the city right of way permission for its future road project.
Rezoning of the land passed in a 4-0 vote by the City Council, with Councilwoman Judy Morales abstaining because she wanted to avoid a conflict of interest due to being on the TEDC board.
“I am 100 percent in favor of any economic development, I was just not sure since if I sit on the TEDC board if I could vote on that,” Morales said. “I was told that I could so the next time I will be sure to support it because I think it is very important to continue any kind of economic development in our community.”
The second request was for the rezoning of a more than 5.5 acre tract into both single family and planned development neighborhood services zoning.
City Council members voted unanimously to split the tract, located at 4107 W. FM 93, into about 2.72 acres of neighborhood services zoning and 2.77 acres for single family homes. The proposed development sits between the existing Valley Ranch subdivision and the Central Texas Christian School.
Brian Chandler, director of planning for the city, said the proposed development will require the annexation of more land to its south which will come to the Council on its June 3 meeting.
If approved, the conceptual layout of the development shows it having 56 12,000 square-foot lots and three retail lots.
While some Council members did express concern about utility availability in the area, Turley Associates engineer B.J. Little, who is working on the project, said utilities have long been available.
“The property is kind of primed for development, it already has water and sewer,” Little said. “There is already a water line running north and south through the property and there is one that runs east and west. Oddly enough, the engineering firm I work for, Turley Associates, platted a phase of this back in 1980 and it was never developed.”
Approval of the planned plats for the homes and businesses would still need to come back to the City Council, with access onto FM 93 subject to a traffic study by the Texas Department of Transportation.