A new restaurant and event space in West Temple can now move forward with construction after being approved by the City Council Thursday.
The Commonwealth, phase II of the Arbor Square development, received approval 3-0 from the City Council for a conditional use permit at its second reading with Mayor Tim Davis absent. The permit will allow the business to generate up to 50% of its gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Jerrod Whittman, co-founder of the business, said that the facility, located at 11830 W. Adams Ave./FM 2305 and 110 Morgan’s Point Road/FM 227, will have various services to offer customers.
These services will include a bourbon bar, restaurant, speakeasy, pickleball facility, retail store and a live music event venue.
“We don’t save the good bottles for special occasions,” Wittman said earlier this month. “When you realize that every minute we’re given by the good Lord is special, you realize that it’s time to get to livin’ ... and we wanted to build a place to do just that. So bring your friends, your family, your colleagues, your church softball team, your therapist, your attorney, your teacher, your pastor, your crossfit instructor, your country music band, your boo, your beau and anyone else you can think of.”
Developers of the 2.4-acre lot, Belton-based Kaeljo Properties LLC, said the business will consist of a two-floor structure totaling 9,631 square feet.
The first floor of the building will include a full commercial kitchen, a bar and a retail space that will sell clothing and pickleball equipment. The facility’s second floor will include a dining area, administrative office and an event space.
The facility will also include three outside pickleball courts, which will be available for the public to rent time at.
Also located outside the main building will be a large grove of oak trees as well as a stage for outdoor performances.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for the city, previously said that the proposed business is more than far away enough from all other businesses to sell alcohol.
“This is not located within 300 feet of a church, public or private school or a hospital,” Chandler said. “In fact, the closest protected use is about 2,200 feet away and that is Lakewood Elementary.”