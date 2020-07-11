A plot of land in West Temple might soon be rezoned to allow for the expansion of a previously approved veterinary clinic.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance last week that would rezone more than 4.6 acres of land from agricultural zoning to general retail. This move is to allow a future veterinarian clinic on this site to expand its building and develop the remaining land not used by the clinic.
The land, at 610 Hilliard Road, was previously approved for the clinic in December but the owner would have needed to come back to Council if she wanted to expand the building.
“In April of last year, deed restrictions for this property, and others within the corridor, that prohibited non-residential development were lifted,” Planning Director Brian Chandler said. “(The property owner) just wants more flexibility for building footprint expansion.”
City officials have anticipated the development and rezoning of the land around Suzanne Brown’s property, located between Crossroads Park and West Adams Avenue for years.
City Manager Brynn Myers told the Telegram in 2018 that homeowners that lived between the park and West Adams would be allowed to shift their rezoning to be more office or retail focused.
Brown said the clinic, which is limited to only servicing small animals and not livestock, will not use the entire plot of land for the clinic.
In the future, Brown expects to sell off some or all of the unused portions of acreage for businesses able to be built in the new zoning.
Brown, owner of the clinic, said she partnered with another veterinarian after her property was approved last year and wanted to expand the building to hold both practices. The clinic now will provide a range of services including medical treatment for both normal pets, such as dogs and cats, and exotic mammals, such as hamsters, gerbils and rabbits.
Brown said she hopes to be ready to open the clinic by the middle of next year.
“I have been serving clients here in Bell County for many years now, and I feel there is room for another veterinarian clinic,” Brown said. “We are going to offer some services that are not necessarily offered everywhere.”
The council will vote on the second reading of the clinic during its July 16 meeting held at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.