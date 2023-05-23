Jo and Ti Richards, owners of Thai Café in Temple, stand behind the massive wooden counter at Bon Bon Asian Market in downtown Temple. Their new business launches June 4. The shop, which will feature organic Asian foods, cut flowers and beer, wine and saké, features wooden shelves, tables, benches and display cases designed by Jo and built by Ti. The Richards will be holding an open house at the new business tonight during the Imagine the Possibilities Tour.