A new organic Asian grocery store that specializes in fresh food, locally grown produce, alcoholic beverages and cut flowers will open June 4 at 2 S. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Bon Bon Market is owned by Ti Richards, who also owns and operates Thai Cafe a block away at 109 W. Central Ave.
“We will be located on the ground floor of the building that houses The Book Cellar,” Richards said. “We will feature high quality food that is made fresh in our kitchen — we want to be a one-stop shop for Asian cuisine.”
“Ninety percent of our foods will be non-GMO and organic,” he said. “We also will carry Asian beers, wines and saké. Plus we will be bottling our own sauces and cold-pressed juices, plus we will have noodles, tofu, cookbooks and prepared meals. We also can order fresh seafood such as salmon and tuna.”
Bon Bon Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
“We likely will expand those hours in the future,” Richards said. “We want to provide Temple with fresh foods that focus on health. Our prepared foods are made from scratch.”
The new Asian market will be one of 23 stops on today’s Imagine the Possibilities Tour, presented annually by the Temple Main Street Program. The tour will start at 5 p.m. and end about 8, and it will feature buildings that have been recently restored, will be restored or are in the process of being restored. Several downtown locations that are for sale or lease also will be on the tour.
One of the stops will be at Weird Doughs Cafe & Bakery, a business nearing completion. According to co-owner Amber Hinkson-Lopez, the bakery likely will open the first or second week in June.
In addition to tasty treats and sandwiches with a twist — peanut butter and jalapeño jelly, for instance — Weird Doughs also will feature a gallery displaying the work of local artists.
“We will be holding an open house during the Imagine the Possibilities Tour so people can see the progress before opening day,” she said.
Tour participants may start at any of the locations and there will be simultaneous open house receptions at the designated stops. The receptions give business and building owners a chance to showcase current and future plans.
When guests arrive at a tour stop, they can pick up a self-guided map they can use to navigate to the buildings they find the most interesting. Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B, has been designated as the tour’s starting point, however guests may start at a stop of their choosing.
The Imagine the Possibilities Tour is part of Temple’s community celebration of National Historic Preservation Month and helps draw public attention to the importance of preserving historic buildings.
Here’s a glimpse of this year’s tour destinations:
• First Christian Church, 300 N Fifth.
• A’Lisa Ozment plan review, 315 N Third.
• Melody’s, 116 S First.
• Lenna Lane, 118 S First.
• Hat Tricks Sports Bar, 217 N Main.
• Lagniappe, 111 N Main.
• KPA Engineers, 19 N Main.
• Travis Wilkes, 9 N Main.
• Bon Bon Asian Market, 2 S Main.
• Ryan Flores, 120 S Main.
• Chupacabra Fitness, 201 S Main.
• Main Street Design & Consign, 204 S Main.
• Kids R Us, 204 S Main.
• White’s Daycare will be set up at 204 S Main although new business will be at 317 N Second.
• Precious Memories, 17 N Second.
• Hawn Plaza, 3 N Second.
• Bird Creek Burgers & Brew, 8 S Fourth.
• Vacant space, 12 S Fourth.
• Wreck Center & The Art Dept., 14-16 S Fourth.
• Weird Dough’s Cafe & Baker, Sixth Street.
• Temple Public Library, 100 W Adams.
• Temple Daily Telegram Print Shop, 315 W Central.
• Mo’s Bar & Grill, 8-10 W Avenue B.
All locations are open to the public and will be marked with red balloons.