The Belton City Council canceled the May 7 general city election on Tuesday after Place 5 Councilman Daniel Bucher, Mayor Wayne Carpenter and Stephanie O’Banion faced no opposition before the Feb. 18 filing deadline.
“Under the provisions of state law, cities can avoid the expense of conducting an election when all candidates are unopposed,” Amy M. Casey, the Belton city clerk, said in a staff report. “The oaths of office will be administered to Councilmembers Wayne Carpenter, Daniel Bucher and Stephanie O’Banion at the regular (Belton City Council) meeting on Tuesday, May 10.”
Although Temple ISD will hold a $164.8 million bond election on May 7 that will fund a new $38.2 million elementary school, add 12 classrooms to existing campuses, and allow for a series of infrastructure improvements, residents will not participate in a trustee election.
Incumbents Virginia Suarez in District 1 and Shannon Gowan in District 6 were certified as unopposed by the school board Monday evening.
During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Belton ISD school board certified Area 3 trustee Suzanne McDonald as an unopposed candidate.
However, the district will still have two contested board of trustee races as well as a $173.8 million bond election on May 7.
In Area 1, Belton ISD school board President Jeff Norwood will face challengers Dwayne Gossett and Dave Choquette, while Area 5 incumbent Manuel Alcozer — who serves board secretary — will face challenger Brandon Hall.