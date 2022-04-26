United Way of Central Texas will administer utility assistance on behalf of the city of Belton following City Council approval Tuesday night.
“Assistance is available for any utility cost, housing, internet/phone and, (Hill Country Transit District) bus services,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said in a staff report.
Eligible recipients, who must be Belton residents, can receive up to $3,000 in one-time assistance — funding that became available last March when Belton City Council allocated $5.6 million in coronavirus state and local recovery funding.
Although $400,000 in total was budgeted for utility bill assistance under that resolution, $100,000 has already been placed toward delinquent utility accounts this month, according to the city of Belton.
“We are proceeding to implement components to deliver these funds into the community,” Listi said. “This item provides for an agreement with United Way of Central Texas to administer a broad assistance program for the benefit of Belton citizens who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. United Way of Central Texas will receive a 10% administrative fee of $30,000 for provisions of these importance services — a service we are unable to provide with existing staff.”
Residents will need to complete an assistance application, which will become available online at uwct.org, and provide a paycheck stub from the last 30 days, a current ledger statement from leasing office or mortgage statement, an identification, and the current and previous month’s bill for assistance requested in order to be considered.
“United Way of Central Texas will review, with a decision made and payment submitted, within 10 business days maximum of receiving the completed application,” according to the agreement. “United Way of Central Texas will notify applicant of application decision and provide payment confirmation if approved.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter emphasized how it made sense to partner with an organization that regularly does this kind of work.
“We appreciate their help,” he said during a meeting on Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to doing this … and we’re actually targeting people who need the assistance. I think that is a key component of this and I appreciate everyone who has helped target that.”
Listi added how the city of Belton is working on separate grant programs with United Way of Central Texas for the distribution of $300,000 in funding for Nutrition and Food Assistance and with the Central Texas Council of Governments for the distribution of $850,000 in funding for small business support.
“These agreements will be forthcoming at a future Council meeting,” he said.