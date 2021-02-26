Local area children with trouble getting medical services will once again be able to be seen by a series of doctors Saturday.
The Jim Hornsby Children’s Free Clinic, which has been on hold for the past year, is now set to start up for the new year on Saturday. The clinic was previously set to be held last week but was delayed due to the frozen weather and icy conditions.
Those in need of medical services or check-ups are able to go to Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dr. Stephen Ponder, who works at Baylor Scott & White and runs the clinic, said the clinic paused service in February 2020 in anticipation of the coronavirus and stocked up on materials to run the event safely.
“Our intent is to get these kids back into the health care system, such as over here at the McLane’s Children hospital, if for some reason they have fallen off,” Ponder said. “So we try to provide recourses to get them here and provide a kind of bridge-and-gap coverage for them.”
Ponder said the clinic will offer a variety of services including well-child visits, sick-child visits, sports physicals and screenings for hearing, dental and vision.
Dentists at the clinic will not be able to do any work but will at least be able to refer those in need of help to their practices.
The main goal of the clinic is to serve those children, from infants to 18-year-olds, without insurance or who are under insured. Ponder said he would not turn away those needing help.
To help combat the coronavirus, those coming to the clinic will need to either drive up or walk up to get their temperature checked and answer screening questions.
Ponder said those who fail the screening tests can still be checked out by the doctors, but will need to remain in their vehicles while tests are conducted.
While patients walked around freely to each specialty before, Ponder said the new format of the clinic will have doctors rotate to their patients. He said the rotation will be based off of the children’s needs.
Low co-pay prescriptions will be covered for eligible children, along with donated hygiene products and snacks for free.
“If they pass the screening test, they will be allowed in and they will be seated at one specific location at a table that has all the equipment to do all the work they need,” Ponder said. “And all of the specialists will come … and see them in a series. What we used to do was take the patient and move them from station to station, and (now) we want to minimize movement.”
The clinic will have a total of 12 events this year around the county, down from the originally estimated 13.
Due to a burst pipe, the clinic was forced to cancel its event scheduled for March 6 at the Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen.
“The population we are trying to serve is not always easy to reach,” Ponder said. “Sometimes it is hit and miss, we are there to provide a service and we are there physically.”
The next clinic will be held March 27 at Temple Charter Academy, 7177 Airport Road.