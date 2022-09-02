The Belton Fire Department donated a historical hose cart that dates back to the early 1900s to the Bell County Museum on Friday.
It is expected to be a part of a future display.
“The Belton Fire Department reached out to us this summer and asked if we would be interested in the donation of their hose cart that was used in what were called pumper races,” Coleman Hampton, the museum’s executive director, told the Telegram. “These competitions were between fire departments across the state and many of them took place in Belton.”
He pinpointed 1893, 1914, 1920 and 1922 as some of the known competition dates.
“These carts have two wheels and a handle and teams of fire department members would run with them,” Hampton said. “We’re very excited to have it because it’s the first piece of Bell County fire department history that we have in our collection.”
He called the addition “significant.”
“We hope to put together a long-term temporary exhibit featuring all of our Bell County fire departments,” Hampton said. “Our temporary exhibits are booked out for the next few years but we are so proud of our public safety officers and the work that our fire departments and police departments do. So we would like to get on this soon.”
In the meantime, the executive director thanked the Belton Fire Department for trusting the Bell County Museum with a piece of memorabilia that was handcrafted by former firefighters.
“This is an artifact that is part of the institutional history of the fire department so for them to give something that significant to the museum is very meaningful,” Coleman said. “We want to do everything we can to honor that donation by taking care of it, displaying it and interpreting it for the public.”
Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot — who highlighted how the historic hose cart from the early 1900s was one of the first items he noticed at Station No. 2 when he was hired — knew that the Bell County Museum was the perfect location for a piece of Belton history.
“They do a great job of preservation and after evaluating our stations, I found that we didn’t have a good spot to really maintain this important piece of history,” he said. “We actually walked through the museum in the past to make sure that it was somewhere we wanted it to go, so we feel very confident and very comfortable with handing this piece over to them. If you haven’t been through that museum, I highly recommend it.”
Fontenot noted too many fire departments have the opportunity for its history to be preserved in a museum just down the road.
“I think it’s been a great partnership,” he said. “Now we get to share it with the community, which is great. We all knew at the department how important it was, but not too many people got to see it and enjoy it, so having it on display to promote the city is awesome.”