BELTON — After filling the position for the last five months, Keith Reed will now keep his place as justice of the peace for Precinct 3, Place 1 for a longer period.
Bell County Commissioners unanimously decided Tuesday to appoint Reed to the remainder of the term held by former JP David Barfield who recently resigned.
Reed had been filling in the position since January after Barfield was reelected in November. That appointment was temporary.
Reed, 68, said he was honored that the commissioners showed so much trust in him to allow him to continue to hold the position and approve his appointment unanimously.
“I am very excited about it and I look forward to the challenge of it,” Reed said. “I’ve been on the job now for five months and have successfully completed all the training that is required for the justice of the peace.”
Barfield was reelected to another four-year term in November after having served for 16 years since his first election in 2004.
Last year, Barfield had told commissioners he was temporarily unable to serve due to a medical condition, leading to the previously temporary appointment of Reed on Jan. 4. Neither Barfield’s family nor the county commented on what the medical issue was.
County officials said Barfield’s resignation officially went into effect Monday night.
When appointed to the temporary position, Reed said he hoped Barfield would get better and take up his position once more.
Reed said he not only planned to serve the rest of the expired term but hopes to officially run for the position in four years. He said he wants to preserve the status of the office and its reputation that Barfield built.
Reed said he has known Barfield for about 20 years.
In the past five months on the job, Reed said, he has come to enjoy the challenge of the position despite not having been a justice of the peace before.
Previously, Reed served as the police chief in both Troy and Lorena in addition to being an adjunct professor with a special focus on constitutional law and search and seizure.
“I am experienced on the criminal side but it is not just criminals that you deal with as justice of the peace, it is civil (cases) and everything else thrown in,” Reed said. “It is indeed a challenge … and I look forward to the challenge.”
County Judge David Blackburn said he has been happy with the job Reed has done since he has taken over.
“By all accounts, I have received he has done an excellent job and I look forward to him serving out the unexpired term,” Blackburn said.