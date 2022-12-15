A nurse practitioner who works at the Temple VA filed a federal lawsuit over her religious objections to abortion.
U.S. Army veteran Stephanie Carter, who works at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple, is suing U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, claiming a Sept. 9 decision to offer abortion services at veteran hospitals nationwide violated her religious beliefs.
The suit, filed in federal court in Waco, was spurred by VA’s decision to immediately begin providing a wide range of abortion services for veterans and their families in Texas. That decision came after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, allowing states to decide on their own abortion laws.
“Because of her religious believes, Ms. Carter cannot perform, prescribe, or counsel for abortions, or work in a facility that performs abortion services for reasons other than to save the life of a mother because, in her view, unborn babies are created in the image of God and should be protected,” the complaint said.
The VA ruling “does not account for medical providers religious liberties…and requires Ms. Carter to participate in abortions and counsel woman about abortion,” the suit said.
The agency’s decision forced Carter to choose between her job and her religious convictions, the lawsuit said. Carter allegedly twice requested religious accommodations from participating in abortion services but “was told by her supervisor that there was no process in place for the VA to consider her requests.”
In a statement released by the Temple facility, VA Press Secretary Terrance Hayes said: “From the moment VA announced this new rule, Secretary McDonough has made clear to all employees that their religious beliefs are protected here at VA. While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, VA does provide accommodation for VA employees who wish to opt out of providing abortion counseling or services. We are currently honoring exemption requests that come through VA supervisors. We have provided all VA health care employees with this information – including information for how to exercise those protections through VA’s Office of Resolution Management Diversity and Inclusion – and we have encouraged employees to inform their supervisors of any requests for exemptions.”
Hayes said more than 600,000 women veterans — about half of them of child-bearing age — use VA health care services.
“We remain committed to providing these Veterans the full range of reproductive health services to ensure their health and well-being,” Hayes said in the statement. “VA reproductive health services include fertility services, contraceptives, emergency contraceptives, menopause care and life-saving treatment related to pregnancy, such as medically necessary care for Veterans presenting with ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage.”
“We provide access to abortion counseling and abortions when the life or health of the pregnant Veteran would be endangered if the pregnancy were carried to term or when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. As VA Secretary Denis McDonough has said, “Pregnant Veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most. That’s what our nation owes them, and that’s what we at VA will deliver.”
Performing an abortion in Texas is a felony charge punishable by up to life in prison. Under Texas law, there are limited exceptions in cases when the procedure would save the life of the mother.
“In addition to the crisis of conscience, Ms. Carter is facing on a daily basis due to the substantial burden the VA is placing on her religious beliefs, she is faced with the prospect of being prosecuted and held civilly liable under Texas State law for complying with the Rule in the regular course of her duties as a federal employee,” Carter’s lawsuit said. “The Temple VA facility is under the jurisdiction of both the federal government and the State of Texas. Because abortions are prohibited in Texas, for reasons other than to save the life of a mother, Ms. Carter could face a felony conviction, steep civil penalties and loss of her nursing degree if she engages in the breadth of abortion services required by the Rule.”
Carter, a nurse practitioner for 23 years, has worked at the Temple VA for about two years. Her suit seeks a preliminary injunction to opt of out of providing abortion services and counseling.