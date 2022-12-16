Two area businesses and their clients have spent the past few weeks moonlighting as Santa’s helpers to bring Temple ISD students and their families a brighter holiday season.
“The school district partnered with The Giving Tree to help provide Christmas gifts to students throughout the district,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “Two local salons, Meraki Designer Salon and Vida Salon, hosted trees with ornaments featuring a student’s name and wish list. Community members would then select an ornament and return donations to the salon for delivery to the school district.”
This year, more than 150 students received a Christmas gift through The Giving Tree program, according to Temple ISD.
“For the last five years, The Giving Tree has provided toys, shoes and clothes for some of our students in the greatest need,” Gill Hollie, Temple ISD’s coordinator for community connections, said. “Without the program, many of these students would not have had Christmas gifts. This program is so valuable to the morale of our students. It is a joy to see the kid’s faces light up when they receive the gifts. It is also a way to lighten the load on parents who don’t have the resources to purchase the gifts. I am so grateful to be a part of The Giving Tree program.”
Patrick Arryn, a Texas-based sports agent, also was in the spirit of giving and provided a pair of brand-new shoes to the 130 Temple ISD students participating in the Wildcat Mentor program — an initiative where local residents dedicate at least two hours a month to fifth and sixth graders. A sock drive hosted in partnership with Temple-based Keeping It Realty also allowed each student to receive a package of socks.
“I say it all the time, these young boys and girls are our next leaders,” Arryn, a Temple High School alumnus, said. “They are our next doctors, nurses, teachers, principals, superintendents, athletes, politicians, presidents, artists, authors, professors, agents, coaches, entrepreneurs and so much more.”
He highlighted how he remembers all of the moments from his childhood when the Temple community helped his mother, who was a single mother of four.
“I want the parents and guardians of these amazing and gifted children to know that the Temple community is here to be a helping hand,” Arryn said. “TISD believes in these students, the community believes in these students and I believe in these students.”
Yara Thomas, a Wildcat Mentor board member and a Temple ISD student support specialist, appreciates that unwavering commitment from Arryn and others.
“The Wildcat Mentor board would like to thank all of our community partners for the support they give our students and families throughout the year,” she said.