Bell County is included in a disaster declaration issued Monday for 191 Texas counties by Gov. Greg Abbott in response widespread wildfire activity statewide.
There are currently no wildfires in Bell County although first responders have helped extinguish blazes in adjacent counties, including Coryell and McLennan. Abbott said more counties could be added if conditions continue.
“The State of Texas continues working with local officials to respond to critical wildfire activity across the entire state,” Abbott said in a news release. “I issued a disaster declaration to surge the deployment of additional resources and assistance to 191 counties currently experiencing dangerous wildfire conditions. As we continue to respond to wildfire conditions across the state, Texas is ready to provide any additional resources and aid to impacted communities. I commend the bravery and service of the hundreds of emergency personnel and firefighters who have swiftly responded to the wildfires to protect their fellow Texans and communities. Texans are encouraged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials.”
Other Central Texas counties included in the disaster are Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, Milam, McLennan and Williamson.
Texas A&M Forest Service officials said wildfire activity is expected to continue as high temperatures and dry conditions persist — with critical fire weather forecasted for Central and East Texas through mid-week.
Drought conditions
Extreme drought conditions now affect nearly all of Bell County as a silver of the eastern side is under severe drought. Lampasas and Coryell counties also are now under extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
Portions of McLennan, Milam and Falls counties — south of the Brazos River — are under severe drought conditions while the northern and eastern parts of those counties are under moderate drought.
To the southwest, exception drought — the highest level — affects several Hill Country counties.
Triple-digit temperatures continue throughout the state as highs from 99 to 106 are forecast in Bell County this week, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. No significant rainfall is expected.
Four local water suppliers — Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 5, Salem Elm Ridge, Bell-Milam-Falls, and Little Elm Valley water supply corporations — on Monday imposed Stage 2 restrictions that includes limited irrigation of lawns.
The restrictions were implemented because a near record low at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Lake levels
Bell County’s two reservoirs continue to drop as heat and drought affect local water supplies.
Lake Belton was 60.3% full on Monday — more than 16 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, data from the Texas Water Development Board showed.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was equally low — 61.3% full on Monday — almost 17 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. The lake’s elevation Monday — 605.26 feet — is nearing a record low set in January 2012
On Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the closure of Cedar Gap Park.
“The single lane boat ramp at Cedar Gap has become too shallow for launching boats safely,” the federal agency said in a news release. “All other parks and boat ramps at Stillhouse Hollow Lake remain open including Stillhouse Park, Dana Peak Park, River’s Bend Park, Chalk Ridge Falls Park, and Union Grove Campground. Currently, all designated swim beaches remain closed on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Cedar Gap provides boater’s access to the lake through its single lane boat ramp so the entire park will be closed to the public “for the safety of boaters and their equipment until lake levels come back up,” the Corps of Engineers said.
“Due to severe drought, Stillhouse Hollow Lake water level is approaching the record low of 604.83 feet above mean sea-level set back in January of 2012,” the Corps said. “In the last two years Stillhouse Hollow Lake has steadily dropped 16.5 feet from the normal lake level of 622 feet. The staff at Stillhouse Hollow Lake will continue to monitor parks and boat ramps and communicate with the public about any closures or changes to lake recreation.”
Federal, state responses
In July, Bell and 149 other Texas counties are designated as primary natural disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to lingering drought conditions affecting much of the state.
Coryell, Milam, Falls, Lampasas, Williamson and McLennan counties are included in the declaration, which allows the USDA’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to farmers and producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. The loans can be used for recovery needs including the replacement equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or to refinance certain debts.
FSA set a Nov. 17 deadline for applications to review loans based on losses, security available and repayment ability.
For wildfire fighting efforts, Abbott said he directed state resources to aid in wildfire response. Those efforts include:
• Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighting personnel and heavy equipment such as bulldozers; 30 All Hazard Incident Management Team personnel; 31 aircraft; 13 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams comprised of over 230 personnel and over 70 fire engines.
• Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics and ambulances.
• Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency response personnel to support local requests for assistance.
• Texas Department of Transportation: Fuel and water tenders for firefighting support.
• Texas National Guard: Black Hawk helicopters with fire-suppression capability.
Nearly 100 fire departments from 75 Texas cities have been deployed the respond to wildfire activity as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
The state Wildland Fire Preparedness Level remains at Preparedness Level 4 due to fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, regional preparedness levels, and fire-suppression resource availability in the state, the release said.
“Texans are encouraged to make an emergency plan, limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, heed warnings from officials, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible,” Abbott’s office said.
Visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and safety information.