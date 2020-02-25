Superior Healthplan will be offering Superior Moves class for clients in its Star Plus program at Temple Community Clinic, said Yoanna Garcia, community relations for Superior Healthplan.
The class will be held at 10:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Sherry Ayers, 18 Plus teacher with Bell County Coop and movement instructor, will be teaching the class.
The Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B Elliot Dr., is being a great partner and opening up the space for the class, Garcia said.
Superior will hold a reading night at 5:30 p.m. March 26 at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E Avenue J. The event is open to Meredith-Dunbar students and their families.
“We’ll be sponsoring 200 books for that campus,” Garcia said.