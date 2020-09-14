BELTON — Once again, Bell County residents will need to wait for a decision on the county’s Confederate soldier statue as the Commissioners Court decided to keep the monument on the grounds of the historic courthouse.
Commissioners voted 4-1 Monday morning to keep the monument in place on the northwest corner of the Bell County Courthouse until state law is changed to allow for a countywide referendum on the matter. However, the earliest that could happen would be November 2021 — if the Legislature changes a state law to allow a countywide election.
Commissioner John Driver — the only Democrat and African American on the body — voting against the measure. Bell County Judge David Blackburn and commissioners Russell Schneider, Bill Schumann and Bobby Whitson approved the measure.
Driver said he felt that the move was just kicking the can down the road, and the court should just make a decision on what to do.
“With sending it back to the Legislature, last year (a proposed bill) was there and it never made it out of committee in the Senate,” Driver said. “So what makes us think that it would make us out this time? By going that route, we are again just kicking this can down the road, waiting for a decision a year from now.”
Driver said the county should have the courage to answer to residents and make a decision — not passing the decision off to someone else.
Before the vote, Belton resident David Glasco told commissioners that he believed the statue should stay where it was to honor Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War.
“That statue out there hasn’t been bothering nobody in 103 years,” Glasco said. “A lot of people in the Confederacy had no choice but to fight, you either agreed to a side or you got sort of shot in the trees.”
Harker Heights resident Philemon Brown advocated moving the statue as a way to be a good neighbor and understand the lingering Confederate issues that affect all residents.
“We understand history, we understand Belton had soldiers who fought in the Civil War,” Brown said. “The Civil War was about states’ rights but it was also about the rights of Southern states to own human beings. There were some men who died, yes, but put it in an appropriate place with the context that will inspire and educate the community to say yes that was a part of our history and that is not how we are today.”
Previous discussions held by the commissioners included at least 10 hours of comments by dozens of residents, in addition to the hundreds of messages sent in. Many residents have voiced opposition to the removal of the statue, with others either supporting its removal or a countywide vote on the issue.
During their previous discussion, Blackburn said he was in support of putting it on the ballot for voters to decide after getting a change in the law.
Schumann said state law doesn’t allow counties with more than 25,000 people to call for a referendum on what to do about county government-owned property.
To allow for the possibility of a vote, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, has worked with Blackburn on possible legislation. If the law is changed — which could happen during next year’s legislative session — the earliest commissioners could call for an election would be November 2021.
Blackburn said he is optimistic that the proposed bill will be passed, even if the Texas House of Representatives is controlled by Democrats, because he believes giving people a choice is not a partisan issue.
“I think, based upon the comments we have heard and the number of comments we have heard, that the issue deserves to be decided by more than three votes,” Blackburn said referencing the number of votes needed to pass an issue in the Commissioners Court. “I am going to work as hard as I can to see that (the proposed bill) does get passed.”
Blackburn said that he, and the rest of the commissioners, would need to reexamine the issue and look at possible options if the bill is not passed.