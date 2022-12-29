The city of Rockdale has issued a boil water notice due to low pressure in the city’s distribution system.
The boil notice, issued Wednesday, affects all residents who live on the city’s eastern side. The notice does not include the Hunter’s Chase Apartments, the city said.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When the water is safe to drink, the public water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria
Residents with questions may contact Rockdale City Hall at 512-446-2511.