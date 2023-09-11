The case burden on Bell County’s Justices of the Peace may ease following a discussion by the Commissioners Court Monday.
Commissioners held a lengthy discussion during their regular afternoon workshop where they heard a proposal by Commissioner Louie Minor to add an additional Justice of the Peace position to west Bell County. Minor supported the need for an additional position citing the disproportionate populations of each of the districts.
Currently, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, despite having two places in Killeen, has by far the highest population with more than 216,000 people as of 2020.
The next highest Justice of the Peace precinct is Precinct 3 with more than 77,900 people followed by Precinct 1 with about 62,000 people and Precinct 2 with 13,400 people.
“One JP having 13,000 people and another JP having 216,000, I think it is pretty evident that we need to look at doing something,” Minor said.
Minor said that some other similarly sized counties, such as Williamson and Galveston counties, only have four Justices of the Peace. He said the county should look at what they are doing to reduce workloads, but suspects they might have magistrates and medical examiners to ease what the JPs in Bell need to do.
Despite what he sees as problems, Minor said he knows the process of addressing these concerns will take a while even if the Commissioners Court decides they are things that need to be fixed.
“I know it is going to take a long time if we want to do anything but I at least wanted to start the conversation now about justice of the peace lines,” Minor said.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said during the meeting that he had previously talked to many justices of the peace in the county and not heard any complaints about workload.
Adding more precincts or adding new measures to increase efficiency, Schneider said, would need to come if it is shown that the existing justices can no longer keep up with cases.
“I haven’t heard any JP say that they can’t get through their workload,” Schneider said. “In fact, I heard Precinct 4 say, ‘We are caught up and we stay caught up. We have disposed of everything thing that is old.’”
Other Commissioners at Monday’s meeting expressed concern about leaping to adding another Justice of the Peace position right away due to the costs associated with that.
Officials said that the addition of a JP office would require additional constables and an annex to hold them, costing the county millions of dollars. The expenses could be lowered by instead adding another place onto the existing precinct instead of creating a new one.
In addition to concerns over cost, Commissioners also brought up that, despite the disparity in the number of eviction cases in Precinct 4, other types of cases were more heavily centered in other precincts.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said that despite higher case loads of certain types of cases in various precincts, most cases can be filed in any of the precincts despite where one lives.
The only exception to this is evictions, Schumann said, which need to be filed in the precinct where the tenant lives.
“My suggestion would be to go back and look at case loads and see where we can redraw the boundaries that would look at evictions,” Schumann said.
County Judge David Blackburn said that, while he was not opposed to looking into the need, he wanted to see where the need was in terms of workload.
Blackburn also noted that, while the county didn’t move its Justice of the Peace precinct lines in 2021 during redistricting, they could look into doing so now.
Officials plan to meet with consultant Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, who did the rezoning, in the coming month to discuss any possible need to rezone.
Blackburn said he thinks the county will need to obey some legal rules regarding the redistricting if they decide to go that path.
“I don’t mind at all getting them back in here and educating us on what are the options associated with that from a legal standpoint,” Blackburn said.