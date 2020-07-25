For Bell County bar and brewery owners, dealing with the second round of having their businesses shut down has been both confusing and frustrating.
These business owners say they have been struggling to deal with these orders that keep changing, and, for some owners, seem unfair. While some of these businesses have adapted to allow residents to still be able to come in, others have been relegated to to-go orders only.
KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Co. in Salado, said she was frustrated with a reversal by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that ended a loophole in the governor’s order.
“The TABC reversed their decision from last weekend that gave a loophole to breweries and brewpubs to open up outdoor spaces … They reversed that, saying it was in conflict with Gov. Abbott’s directive,” Hill said. “We feel like we have a little bit of whiplash and we know that our customers are frustrated.”
A sign at Barrow simply states: “We don’t know either. Grab a 6-pack to go.”
In a Facebook post, Barrow thanked its customers for their patronage as they deal with the reversal.
“We don’t know ... But we are hanging on, hoping people mask-up and Texas can beat Covid …. Craft beer helps. Huge Thanks to everyone buying BEER TO GO.”
The same reversal has also affected the Fire Base Brewing Co. in downtown Temple. The business was closed down for several hours starting Thursday after a visit from TABC officials.
Owner JD McBride said Friday that the brewery was allowed to reopen after a talk with the Waco office of the commission.
McBride was required to remove picnic tables placed on the sidewalk outside the brewery. Officials counted the area as a patio — which is prohibited unless 51 percent or more of sales come from food.
McBride said that while he is happy to be able to remain open, he is frustrated with the order to close bars and nightclubs since he said it paints all similar businesses with the same brush.
TABC enforcing order
TABC has shut down some Texas bars and nightclubs that violated Abbott’s order.
Last month the commission suspended the alcohol permits of seven bars for 30 days after the agency said the business refused to comply with Abbott’s order that required bars to cease operations to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The order, issued by Abbott on June 26, requires all bars earning at least 51 percent of their revenue from sales of alcohol to suspend operations. Restaurants earning less than 51 percent of their revenue from alcohol sales may continue to operate at 50 percent of their indoor seating capacity, according to a TABC news release.
Businesses that do not comply with the order face up to a 30-day suspension of their license to sell alcohol for the first violation, followed by up to a 60-day suspension for the second violation, the release said. Continued violations could result in additional penalties, including cancellation of the business’ alcohol license or permit, TABC warned.
Breweries, wineries adversely affected
McBride said he understands the reasoning by the governor, but added he still feels the order unfairly affects breweries, wineries and tasting rooms.
He said he hopes Abbott will set a time to reexamine his order and make needed changes to help breweries and similar companies.
“Anything we can do to have some level of consistent revenue coming in is always better than being shut down,” McBride said.
“However, that is not the solution that we are all looking for,” he said. “If a restaurant that serves alcohol can be open at 50 percent, all of our establishments that have been affected should be able to open either at 50 percent or at a limited percentage for capacity.”
Promoting food items
While some businesses have resorted to to-go orders only, O’Briens Irish Pub in downtown Temple has moved to promoting its food options.
In a Facebook post, the pub said it is functioning as a restaurant and bar per guidelines from the state and TABC.
The pub is promoting its longtime menu, which includes appetizers, sandwiches and traditional dishes such as fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and an 8-ounce ribeye steak.
“Please help us follow the rules, so we are able to stay in operation and continue to bring you Great Food, Drinks and Live Entertainment for another 12 years!” the post said.
The bar and restaurant is now asking all of its patrons to purchase food along with their drinks so residents will still be able to come inside.