Temple’s next multi-year business plan likely will include funding to construct a new west-side fire station, create a second fire district and add two squads designed to respond to non fire-related calls.
Temple Fire & Rescue changes are part of a $261.6 million budget being considered by Temple City Council, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said.
The proposed budget also includes a $65 million capital improvement program that will add new classrooms to the Public Safety Training Campus, an indoor shooting range, increased evidence storage, and replace aging fire trucks. The plan also will purchase additional squad trucks and equipment for stations on Temple’s south and west sides.
A new firehouse — Station No. 9 — on Temple’s west side will allow the fire department to meet continued growth in that area, Myers said. The station likely will be built in fiscal 2028 on Old Waco Road south of the West Temple Walmart.
“The new station will have three or four bays,” Myers said. “It will be outfitted with new trucks, including either an engine or ladder truck.”
Fire engines are equipped with hoses and water so that personnel can aggressively fight a fire. Ladder trucks serve as a firefighter’s tool box — carrying ladders, hoses, rescue equipment and other tools to enable personnel to support firefighting activities.
“Central Fire Station has an engine and a ladder truck,” Myers said, “but the other Temple fire stations have one or the other. Right now, Temple has five front-line engines and three ladder trucks.”
The additional station will give the city a total of nine firehouses. Right now, all stations are under the command of a single battalion chief for each shift, but that will change once the new west side station is operational.
The new station will be staffed with 12 people — three per shift and three floaters to cover during illnesses and vacations. The new personnel will include three captains, three drivers and six firefighters.
“As we add a station and more companies to the fire department, we will need to break Temple into two fire districts, each with a battalion chief for every shift,” Myers said. “The district boundary could be in place by 2026, and that boundary likely will be I-35.”
“We currently have three battalion chiefs to cover all three shifts, and once we add the second district, we will need three more,” she said. “Each shift will also have an accountability officer that assists the battalion chief, monitors levels of oxygen during an emergency situation and makes sure our firefighters have what they need in a particular situation.”
Most Temple fire stations are currently operating with a single company per shift. A company consists of a captain, a driver and a firefighter along with a truck. One of the company members must be a certified paramedic.
“Our fire department handles a high volume of calls, and most are not calls for structure fires,” Myers said. “The city contracts with an ambulance service, but Temple Fire & Rescue is an advanced life-support department. They arrive at an emergency scene and provide life-saving procedures. We just don’t transport patients.”
Myers said it is more efficient to send companies with squad trucks to an emergency rather than engines or ladder trucks.
“Right now, Temple has two squad trucks, but we are looking to add to that number and diversify our squad truck lineup,” she said. “A squad truck is a generic term — they are like jack-of-all-trades vehicles. Some squad trucks carry water, some are outfitted with four-wheel drive for fighting brush fires in rural areas, and some carry jaws-of-life equipment. The trucks have more of a specific purpose.”
Typically, a squad truck is manned by two people — a driver and a firefighter. At least one will be a paramedic.
“We have two squads in the department right now,” Myers said. “One is at the Central Fire Station on Third, the other is Station No. 3. We will be adding two more squads, and we will add staffing in 2024. Each new squad will require six people — 12 total — and we will bring them online over the next three years. We should be fully staffed by 2026.”
One of the stations likely to be assigned one of the new squads is Station No. 4 on Waters Dairy Road.
“This is a busy station on the edge of the community,” Myers said. “If they need back up right now, the help comes from a ways off. It takes longer for another company to reach a location in that area.”
The other station to receive a squad could be one of the west side stations.
“In the future, we could be adding more ladder trucks as the community grows and taller buildings are constructed,” Myers said. “We are adding a fourth person to the ladder truck crews to make the process of preparing to fight a fire and extending the ladder more efficient.”
Two of Temple’s tallest buildings — the Professional Building and the Hawn Hotel, both on Central Avenue — are being renovated and will soon be bustling again after years of sitting vacant. While technically not new buildings, they are tall buildings that will soon be occupied.
In addition to new stations, equipment and firefighters, Temple Fire & Rescue also will benefit from a capital improvement project that will add new simulated scenario rooms to the Public Safety Training Center near the Temple airport.
“The training center has two fire scenarios rooms now — a kitchen and a living room,” Myers said. “We are adding nine additional scenarios, including a bedroom, an office and a hotel room. We want our firefighters prepared to handle any situation they may encounter.”