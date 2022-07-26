The Belton City Council unanimously approved a final plat for about 53 acres on the southwest corner of Interstate 14 and west Loop 121 on Tuesday — a site that is expected to bring 196 single family detached residential lots, three commercial lots and a park to town.
The development, which features both commercial and residential lots, will be called the Skyview Belton Addition.
“The proposed lots meet the minimum requirements to satisfy their respective zoning districts,” Belton planner Tina Moore said. “The residential lots are typically 50-feet wide and 115-feet deep with a front setback of 25 feet, rear setback of 20 feet, interior side setback of 5 feet and a corner lot setback of 15 feet.”
Belton Planning Director Bob van Til emphasized how the platting requirements — in accordance with the city’s thoroughfare plan — include perimeter improvements on Old Golf Course Road, as there is currently only 60 feet of right of way and 20 feet of pavement on Old Golf Course Road.
“The thoroughfare plan requires a minor collector with 60 feet of right-of-way and 36 feet of pavement,” he said during a meeting on Tuesday.
Although the improvements normally include one-half of a 36-foot-wide section along the entire length of the subdivision, van Til noted how the developer proposed to build the entire width of the road for one-half of the length of the subdivision.
“The developer proposed to build 810 feet of the full section of roadway including a 36-foot-wide street, two sides with curb and gutter, with the sidewalk to be constructed only on the east side, from future Laila Lane to the northern boundary of the subdivision,” he said. “This amounts to one-half of the length of the subdivision.”
The planning director added how partnering with ARIT Investments, the property owner, in the design of the road project from future Laila Lane to West Avenue O would be advantageous for two reasons: it would provide for a consistent street design section and would assist in the coordination of a proposed water line that is planned to extend from Auction Barn Road to West Avenue O.
“The design will also be available for other adjoining property owners as a known condition to use when they develop their properties,” van Til said.
ARIT Investments has proposed $150,000 in improvements for about 2.5 acres of parkland at the site.
“The amenities include a recreational pavilion with covered seating areas, a meal preparation area, restrooms, walking trails, picnic tables and open seating area,” Moore said. “The proposed park will be owned and maintained by the HOA and would, in our opinion, satisfy as an alternate to public park/cash contributions.”
Mayor pro tem David K. Leigh is excited for the development.
“The development looks great,” he said. “I was like, ‘Wow, this looks awesome.’ I didn’t even know it was here.”