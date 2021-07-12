The East Bell Water Supply Corp. on Monday posted a boil water notice after a water main break on Bob White Road.
Customers affected by the boil notice live on Bob White Road, Tower Road and Little Flock Road west of the Bob White intersection.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil water, East Bell WSC officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions can contact Randy Frei, Allen Frei or Cheryl Walden at 254-985-2611.
If a customer wishes to contact the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.