BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday after a water line break.
Customers affected by the boil notice live in the Sherwood Shores 7 subdivision and on FM 1670 from Whisper Trail north to Interstate 14/State Highway 190.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to rigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The water system will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with question can call Dog Ridge Water Supply at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.