BELTON — The solar energy industry continues to radiate throughout east Bell County, as a tax abatement for a new solar farm was approved Monday.
The abatement of taxes for the Limewood Bell Renewables solar farm was unanimously approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday. The agreement will allow the $230 million solar farm to move forward with its construction.
The solar farm is being developed by Woodlands Energy Renewables LLC and will be located in the northeastern part of the county near FM 438 east of Temple.
County Judge David Blackburn said public comments over the past year, on this project and others, helped the county improve the agreements it has made.
“I think that the results of the agreement that the court has before it is in no small part due to the comments we have received this past year or so,” Blackburn said. “We’ve tried to incorporate those into the agreements and address those concerns the best that we can.”
The tax abatement agreement, officials said, would exclude the facility from 100% of property taxes for a decade but would require a payment each year instead. These payments, which would span the 10-year agreement, would total $3.3 million.
Once completed, the solar farm is expected to include about 200 megawatts of energy generation and at least 50 megawatts of energy storage. A megawatt is the same as 1 million watts and can power between 150 and 210 homes.
Rusty Burns, who lives near the proposed solar farm, spoke at the meeting and said she was happy that the county listened to residents.
“When you said that you listened to our comments, you really did,” Burns said. “I read the agreement and I was very impressed.”
Under this agreement, Limewood Bell is required to restore the land back to its original state once the operation ends.
The solar farm is expected to generate about 225 jobs during its construction later this year and be completed by the end of 2023. There will be one full-time permanent job.
Chandler Morris, vice president of energy markets for Woodlands Energy Renewables, said the company is still in the process of selecting what solar panels and batteries it will use.
“We are negotiating with a couple of different solar panel manufacturers at the current time,” Morris said. “We are planning on using the latest, and most up-to-date technology to capture the radiance of the sun.”