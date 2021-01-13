Family Promise of East Bell County’s planned facility to help families experiencing homelessness get back on their feet will provide a beacon of hope and spur development in East Temple, according to local officials.
The project is called the Promise House, a 6,400-square-foot building that will serve seven families and become the nonprofit’s new headquarters. It earned its first approval from the Temple City Council.
The Council on Thursday voted 4-0, with Council member Susan Long absent, to OK a rezoning for a nearly 2.3-acre site at 1416 S. 24th St.
The property is currently zoned as an agricultural district. The rezoning is expected to be finalized later this month after the City Council considers giving it a second thumbs up.
“This is something that has to come forward because we need improvement. We need to bring the thriving east side like we used to have,” said Zoe Grant, the treasurer for Family Promise’s board of directors. “Family Promise will be the first commercial building over there to spark that fire that we need on the east side.”
Later this month, Temple Council members also will consider transferring ownership of the land to Family Promise. The city currently owns the property.
“The city owns this property and would transfer it as part of a development agreement, drafted by legal,” Planning Director Brian Chandler said. “Within that development agreement, Family Promise would not be able to transfer to another owner if for some reason the project fell through or for another proposed use.”
Family Promise has an existing partnership with Temple. The nonprofit organization has been based out of a decommissioned fire station, 1018 E. Ave. A, since 2004. It pays $1 a year to lease it from the city.
“We have continued to stay at full capacity as we provide a hand up, not a hand out,” Executive Director Rucker Preston said, explaining Family Promise works with families for about 75 days and then for another year or two to ensure they are sticking to their plans to stay financially independent and doing well.
Temple resident Herbert Davis lives nearby. He told the City Council he opposes Family Promise’s plans because the site is “a bad place” and is “unsafe.” Herbert Davis said he wanted more police to “clean up” the east side.
Mayor Tim Davis reminded the resident that the Council was only considering a rezoning request.
“Assuming this is approved and assuming that Family Promise is going to go through in building this facility and then assuming these traffic problems you talk about or vandalism occur, those things will be addressed,” the mayor said, adding the city will be responsible for public safety and that officials are aware of issues in East Temple and are working to address them.
Preston also addressed Herbert Davis’ concerns.
“Regarding some of the comments, we plan to have permanent fencing. Right now, we have children on site in East Temple on Avenue A. Our parents who are homeless with the kids are with them at all times. They are never allowed to have children there on their own. Parents are always having to be with them,” the Family Promise executive director said, pointing out the staff and volunteers are always at the facility.
Doree Collins, executive director of the Un-Included Club, supported the rezoning.
“I am excited. I think this is an intentional move that we will all be in the Crestview district,” Collins said. “And I’m excited that they will be able, if this is approved, to be so close and be accessible to what we are going to be providing for the families, which is a growing space — a place where they’ll learn how to grow their food, cook with their food and they’ll also have access to our other programs. I am in support of Family Promise being in that location, and I look forward to us partnering on this.”