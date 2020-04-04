Cavender’s is supporting the FFA and youth livestock shows through T-shirt sales and a donation to the organization’s foundation.
Three T-shirt styles — “Stock Show Strong,” “Rafter C” and “No Biz Like Show Biz” — are being sold for $15-$18 each and all proceeds benefit FFA foundations in 12 states, including Texas, where the company has stores.
Cavender’s joined other companies — Wrangler, Ariat, M&F Western, Durango, Cinch, Hooey and Panhandle Western Wear/Rock & Roll Denim — to contribute $100,000 to the Texas FFA Foundation for 2020 scholarships.
“With the cancellation of the Houston and Austin Rodeo junior livestock shows, many Texas youths, especially graduating high school seniors, are at a great disadvantage this year,” the company said in a news release. “These exhibitors work year-round to prepare for their shows, and unfortunately, have been short-changed the ability to see a return on their hard work. Many of these young people use the funds they make for college scholarships and financial aid, so to lend a helping hand, Cavender’s and vendor partners have decided to join forces with the Texas FFA Foundation in the form of scholarship support.”
The scholarships are scheduled to be awarded during the 92nd Texas FFA State Convention in July in Dallas.
“Our students will be better leaders tomorrow because we did not allow them to be fragile today,” Aaron Alejandro, executive director of the Texas FFA Foundation, said in the release.
The Texas FFA Foundation currently awards more than $2.3 million in academic and award scholarships annually. More than 200,000 students are enrolled in agricultural science education courses in Texas; there are more than 137,000 Texas FFA members, 1,073 local FFA chapters and 2,500 agricultural science education teachers.
Cavender’s, a Tyler-based family-owned western wear retailer, was founded in Pittsburg, Texas, in 1965.
The company operates Cavender’s Boot City, 2919 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.