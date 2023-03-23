Goat Shenanigans

Goat yoga is gaining in popularity across Texas, and former Temple resident Whitney Beissner and Goat Shenanigans are a major player. Whitney is in big demand at Texas colleges, and she will bring the herd to 3 Texans Winery this Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Having a party? You’ll need music, snacks, decorations and baby goats. Yep, baby goats.