Having a party? You’ll need music, snacks, decorations and baby goats. Yep, baby goats.
Plenty of local retailers can help with the first three items, but for the little furry fellas you might want to call Whitney at Goat Shenanigans.
Whitney Beissner was born and raised in Temple but a decision to pursue a career in education landed her smack-dab in the middle of New York City. That’s not where she developed her love for goats.
“I was living in a shared four-bedroom apartment,” she said. “About six years ago I decided it was time to go. I wanted to move back to Texas and buy a ranch.”
Whitney found a piece of property near Lockhart, and it came stocked with barn cats, a few chickens, and yes, goats.
“I had no idea how to care for goats, but I fell in love with them and their antics immediately,” she said. “I wanted to hang out with goats all day instead of going to my 9 to 5 job. That’s when I decided I needed to start a business focused on these cute goats.”
So Whitney thought up a name — Goat Shenanigans — started a website, and began asking friends if they would like to have goats at their parties. They did, and business has boomed. Today, the business has 18 goats and they attend about 15 events every week.
One of the goat-related activities that has become very popular is goat yoga.
“It’s a real thing in many parts of the country, so I decided to give it a try,” she said.
While it’s fun to imagine the baby goats in a downward dog pose, it doesn’t always work out that way.
“People just like to hang out with the goats, even during a yoga class,” Whitney said. “It’s fun and relaxing, and there’s usually wine involved.”
This Saturday at 3 Texans Winery in Temple, goat-lovers will have two opportunities to mingle. From 9 a.m. to noon, there will be Goat Yoga & Wine classes — a mix of mind-body exercise, small mammals and the bubbly stuff. At 1 p.m., the focus will be on the wine and cuddling with baby goats.
Baby goat cuddling has recently caught on big at Texas colleges and universities.
“Yes, the goats have broken into the university world,” Whitney said. “We do a lot of business with sorority houses, and the University of Texas, UT San Antonio and Texas A&M-San Antonio are all big customers. The schools hire me to bring in goats to relieve student stress.”
So Whitney, what’s next for Goat Shenanigans?
“This coming spring we are going to expand our reach and involve large adult goats,” she said. “We are going to offer goatscaping. People can rent our goats to help manage brush. The goats will eat grass, weeds, poison ivy — they love ivy. We are ready to go — we have the goats, a trailer and customers lined up, we’re just waiting on the insurance.”
With her business based in Lockhart, the majority of business is in the Austin, San Antonio and New Braunfels areas.
“I’m from Temple and I come back a lot,” Whitney said. “I visit family throughout the year and bring the goats for events.”
“We just love to make surprise visits,” she said. “My Wranglers (assistants) help me spread goat love to others. It makes everyone’s day.”