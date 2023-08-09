BELTON — Mike Russell, a Temple lawyer, announced his candidacy as a Republican nominee for judge of the 146th District Court during a gathering on Wednesday at historic Bell County Courthouse.
Dozens of supporters were in attendance for the announcement.
“I have had the privilege of serving the citizens of Bell County through my civil litigation practice at Harrell Stoebner & Russell, and it would be an honor to use the experience I have gained over my career of nearly 20 years to continue serving Bell County as the judge of the 146th District Court,” Russell, a 2005 graduate of Baylor Law School, said.
His candidacy comes on the heels of Judge Jack Jones announcing in late June that he will not seek re-election after presiding over the 146th District Court for the last 10½ years.
“It has been my privilege and honor to serve the people of Bell County as the judge of the 146th District Court,” Jones said in a news release at the time. “My fellow citizens have elected me three times to terms of service, the last two without opposition. I will be eternally grateful for their trust and support.”
Jones’ term will end in 2024.
Russell — who relocated to Temple in 2012 with his family — emphasized how he would make a great replacement for Jones, as his practice spans a variety of civil matters, including contract, personal injury, trusts and estates, torts, real estate, employment, and family law.
“It is imperative that the judge presiding over those cases has a firm understanding of the law to ensure the judicial process is conducted in a fair, competent and consistent manner,” he said. “If I am elected, my goal will be for all parties to leave the courthouse knowing they were treated fairly and that the 146th District Court is one of integrity.”
The primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, with early voting scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Early voting will end on Friday, March 1, 2024.
The general election will be held on Nov. 7, 2024.
“With your vote for me, you are electing a qualified servant, devoted to the administration of justice, and committed to the citizens and businesses of Bell County — all of whom deserve a judge who maintains and enforces high ethical standards of conduct, and personally observes those same standards outside of the courtroom,” Russell said.
Steve Brischke, a friend of Russell’s since law school, is looking forward to casting his vote for judge of the 146th District Court.
“I can tell you from firsthand knowledge that many former judges and current judges really respect Mike,” he said. “It should tell you something that when people in the position that Mike will be running for really think highly of him and encourage him to go do this because they see that in him.”