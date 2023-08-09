146th District Court candidate

Temple lawyer Mike Russell on Wednesday announced that he will run for the Republican nomination for judge of the 146th District Court. Dozens of supporters were on hand when Russell made his announcement at the historic Bell County Courthouse in Belton.

 Joel Valley | Telegram

