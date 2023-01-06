Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey called his service to a district of more than 8,600 students the most rewarding experience of his life.
“It is extremely gratifying to work with our ‘team of eight’ on efforts to improve and enhance the educational experiences our students receive in Temple ISD,” he said. “It is a privilege to serve with a common goal of doing what is best for our students.”
This month, Temple ISD and other Bell County school districts — in tandem with the Texas Association of School Boards — are celebrating trustees like Posey for that dedication.
“The board of trustees helped guide the district through the challenges of the pandemic over the last three years,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “The board has also worked on the passage of the district’s $164.8 million bond package last May and has overseen the implementation of several of those bond projects. Not only did the bond package pass without an increase to the district’s tax rate but TISD was able to lower its tax rate for the fifth consecutive year.”
Posey serves alongside Secretary Virginia Suarez, District 1; Linell Davis, District 2; Vice President Ronnie Gaines, 4; Dawn Cook, District 5; Shannon Gowan, District 6; and Shannon Myers, District 7.
The TISD school board was named the Region 12 Board of the Year in 2020-21 and finished as one of five Honor School Boards in the state.
“A significant difference in high and low-performing organizations can oftentimes be linked back to their quality of governance,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “The Temple ISD board of trustees is committed to excellence, accountability, conservative values, professionalism and transparency. These governing attributes start with our school board and cascade throughout the entire organization.”
Ott, who TASB named the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year, stressed how those characteristics are the reason why Temple ISD is consistently recognized as a high-performing district at both the regional and state level.
“We are blessed by their service,” he said.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith also praised his school board that serves a district of more than 13,000 students.
“These men and women devote a tremendous amount of time and energy to making sure our students and staff are able to thrive,” he said. “I’m amazed at the unity of this board. Unity doesn’t always mean agreeing on every decision but rather it’s a shared commitment to work together for what’s best for kids. It’s a joy to be able to honor them and their dedication.”
Trustees include President Jeff Norwood, Area 1; Vice President Ty Taggart, At-large; Secretary Manuel Alcozer, Area 5; Suzanne M. McDonald, Area 3; Janet Leigh, At-large, Chris Flor, Area 4; and Erin Bass, Area 2.
“It has been a blessing to work with my fellow board members as well as the great people at Belton ISD to make our school system the very best for each and every student,” Norwood, who was first elected to the school board in 2016, said. “The work will never end because we will always look to be the best.”
Alcozer, who was first appointed to the board in 2018, shares that passion for giving back to a community he has ties to.
“Belton ISD did so much for me as a kid,” he said. “The teachers that I had contact with, from elementary all the way up to when I graduated from Belton High School, a lot of those experiences with them helped shape my life. It’s an awesome responsibility to serve because this board is making decisions that impact all the kids in the district. But it’s also incredibly rewarding.”
The Belton ISD school board will have a policy committee meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, while the Temple ISD school board will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.