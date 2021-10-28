Power outages are reported in Bell County as strong gusty winds have led to downed power lines across Texas.
More than 2,300 customers in Temple and Belton were without power Thursday afternoon, Oncor Electric Delivery said.
Oncor expects to restore power to 1,195 Temple customers with 1 a.m. Friday, according to an estimate.
About 800 customers in the Belton area were without power Thursday afternoon, the map showed.
Casey Simpson, area manager for Oncor, said the gusty winds were causing multiple problems.
“It’s been caused by the high winds hitting power lines,” Simpson said. “We’re diligently working on fixing the outages and restoring power back to our customers, we’re going to restore the power as soon as we can.”
The National Weather Service said that northwesterly wind gusts were up to 40 mph were recorded in Bell County. A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 tonight.
A 40-foot pecan tree fell over on Red Bud Lane in Temple Thursday, partially blocking the road. Temple city workers spent the afternoon chopping up the tree to clear the residential street.
“Right now, it is looking like and this will vary, some people will come on sooner than others,” Simpson said. “It’s looking around midnight to 1 a.m. is what the restoration time is looking like right now.”
Simpson urged caution around downed power lines.
“If you see a downed line, stay away from it, keep everyone away from it,” Simpson said. “Call in and report the line that is down to make sure that it’s verified to be deenergized. Keep pet away from downed lines.
In the Killeen area, more than 4,000 customers remained without power, Oncor’s map showed.
Service for one Killeen outage was expected to be restored by noon Friday, according to the outage map.
Service to 688 in another part of Killeen was expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Outages across Texas have affected more than 114,000 people, Oncor said.