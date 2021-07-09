Temple Police Department Sgt. Larry Wilkey on Thursday evening announced his candidacy for Bell County Precinct 3, Place 1 Justice of the Peace seat.
Wilkey’s candidacy will likely give northeastern Bell County residents a choice during the March 1 Republican primary election between him and Keith Reed, the current Justice of the Peace for the precinct. While Reed has not announced his candidacy yet, he is expected to do so later this year.
Wilkey, 50, said he would bring 27 years of law enforcement experience to the office.
If elected, Wilkey said he plans to retire from the police department, where he is the sergeant who commands the Violent Crimes Squad.
“It will be my honor to continue serving in a different capacity if elected by the voters in Precinct 3,” Wilkey said. “The citizens are collectively the CEO who decides who sits in the chair of this justice court. I stress I will bring my law enforcement experience, education, and ethics to serve an office that demands these standards.”
Wilkey graduated from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
While at the Temple Police Department, Wilkey has also been a team leader for the SWAT Crisis Negotiations Team and the coordinator of the Critical Incident Stress Management/Peer Support Team. He said his experience in the department allows him to be both knowledgeable and impartial regarding any potential cases he might see.
Wilkey said he knows there is a lot to learn about the job, with JPs having to go through training, but is confident he can pick things up quickly.
“I am trainable,” Wilkey said. “I can learn and learn fast.”
Wilkey is married to wife Andi and they have two children.
The position of JP for Precinct 3, Place 1 is up for election next year following the resignation of former JP David Barfield on May 31.
Barfield, reelected to a four-year term in November, was sworn in during the month of January.
However, Barfield has an ongoing medical issue that he has not disclosed and Reed filled in for Barfield since January. Reed was later being appointed to the seat by the Commissioners Court on June 1.
Reed, a former Temple Police Department sergeant, said he talked to Wilkey prior to his announcement. Both know each other from the department. Reed served as a day shift sergeant in the 1990s while Wilkey was an officer.
“I was his supervisor at the police department so I know Larry very well,” Reed said. “Larry is a good friend and he would be a good JP as well. But it will be up to the voters.”
Reed said he expects to formally announce his candidacy in November alongside other local Republicans.
The winner of the primary will move on to the general election in November 2022.