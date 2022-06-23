Construction at Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport is taking off.
A more than $6.69 million contract for the construction of a new airport headquarters, among other improvements, was passed by the Temple City Council last week. Council members voted 4-0, with Jessica Walker absent, in approval of the project, which is expected to take about a year to complete.
The project will include the new headquarters, otherwise known as a fixed base operator facility, an aircraft rescue firefighting building, a covered ramp and new parking and landscaping.
Sean Parker, airport director for the city, said the new facility will act as both a terminal and a welcome sign for those arriving on business or private flights.
“When some people are traveling east to west, or north to south, they look for gas stations the same as they do in the car,” Parker said. “They look for great gas prices or for great amenities and places where they would love to stop and enjoy.”
The biggest addition to the airport is the new headquarters, which will be 6,800 square feet — double the current facility’s size.
This new headquarters will include offices for airport employees, with additional space provided for future growth. Other amenities will include lounges for customers and pilots, planning rooms for pilots and a food area.
Another big addition to the airport will be a covered area of runway connected to the new headquarters that will be large enough for personal and private aircraft to fit underneath.
Parker said the covered space will protect passengers from the elements. The airport sees some medical transfers to and from the area.
“With this facility we are going to ramp up customer service for anyone who is flying in and out of Temple,” Parker said. “So we are going to have new customer service staff employed to exceed their expectations when they fly in and out.”
Belinda Mattke, director of purchasing and facility services, said the winner of the bid for the project was Temple-based Emerson Construction Company Inc.
Mattke said the city did negotiate with the contractor to lower the cost of construction by $37,500 without any impact to quality.
Changes made to lower the price included a change to the exterior sheathing from plywood to DensGlass fabricated material, a clarification on insulation material and a change in wiring materials.
“We will continue to evaluate as we move along for opportunities, but those were the initial ones we were able to negotiate up front,” Mattke said.
Parker said that, once the new facility is completed and staff has moved in, the old airport building is expected to be remodeled for other uses.
One possible use for the building is as a new home for the Kachemak Bay Flying Service, a local flight school that is currently located at another building in the airport. The company, Parker said, has expressed interest in expanding the amount of space it has to teach classes.
Parker said he has also suggested the idea of turning half of the building, not used by the flight school, into a restaurant for the public and those using the airport.