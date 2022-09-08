First responders in Temple and Belton got a different type of call Thursday — a call for food.
Police officers, firefighters and EMTs lined up in front of the Hecho en Queso food truck when it stopped at both cities offering a variety of meals. The food truck stopped in the morning at the Central Fire Station in downtown Temple and at lunch in the parking lot of the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
This is the fifth year that the food truck has visited both locations on the invitation of the funeral home, which pays for all the first responder’s meals.
Tommy Riggs, general manager of the funeral home, said the event started as a way to honor local first responders and remember the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“We just do it so we can give back to the community and the (first responders) who have done all the hard work throughout the years for us,” Riggs said.
Riggs said the event originally started with the funeral home working out of their buildings but made a change to using food trucks so it could go to the Central Fire Station in Temple.
Although it is more than 20 years after 9/11, Riggs said he still felt it was important to remember what happened at celebrate first responders.
“September 11 was a significant event and it is a great time to give back,” Riggs said.
For the first responders, the Mexican fusion food truck had four of its regular menu items available for free. These included its eagle bowl, quesadilla plate, taco play and nachos.
Jordan White, a Belton emergency medical technician, said she appreciated the event and the support from the community.
This year was the second time White said she has attended the event, with many first responders in the area letting each other know about the free food.
“I am not going to lie, I really appreciate it,” White said. “There are some days where we don’t get to make it back to the station and get to eat lunch or anything. We work 24 hours so it is hard to cook a good meal instead of swinging by and picking something up at the gas station.”