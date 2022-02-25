Temple leaders will honor the city’s black community at a public event Monday.
Black leaders, business owners and city employees will be recognized at the Black History Month event, set for 9 a.m. Monday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
“We value Temple’s diversity and recognize the incredible impact black individuals have had on our community. The city looks forward to making this an annual event,” City Manager Brynn Myers said in a statement.
During the event, Temple Mayor Tim Davis will present a proclamation to Bennie Walsh, Temple Branch NAACP president, Bennie Walsh.