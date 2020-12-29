Most federal, state, county and municipal offices, including Temple and Belton, will be closed Friday in observation of New Year’s Day.
Bell County schools are on Christmas break this week; classes resume Tuesday.
Temple trash collection
Temple garbage, recycling and brush and bulk services will operate a day earlier under its holiday schedule.
• Thursday routes will run today.
• Friday routes will run on Thursday.
Visit templetx.gov/solidwaste for more details about pickup delays and schedule changes.
Tree recycling
Christmas tree recycling continues until Jan. 11
Live Christmas trees are accepted only. All decorations must be removed. Leave out for brush collection or drop them at the recycling center located at 3015 Bullseye Lane or 602 Jack Baskins Dr.
Belton trash collection
Belton residents who have trash collection on Friday will be serviced on Saturday.