Bell County homeowners whose property was damaged during last month’s winter storm may be eligible for a temporary tax exemption, according to local officials.
Billy White, the chief appraiser of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County, said Wednesday the entity is informing residents of this exemption that could give them some relief on their 2021 property taxes. The temporary exemption can be applied to residential, commercial and business personal property.
“To qualify for this temporary exemption, the physical damage must have been sustained from the winter storms that resulted in the disaster declaration by the Governor on February 12, 2021,” White said.
Property owners may qualify for the exemption if at least 15 percent of the Jan. 1 market value of their house or building was damaged, according to the Tax Appraisal District.
“2021 appraisal values are still pending and have not been finalized,” White said.
For example, White said a property valued at $200,000 must have at least $30,000 of physical damage to qualify for a temporary exemption.
Applications are available at bellcad.org/winterstorms and can be emailed with all supporting documents to exemptions@bellcad.org. Residents also can mail their applications to Tax Appraisal District of Bell County P.O. Box 390, Belton, Texas, 76513.
White said the district prefers residents to email their applications.
“The temporary exemption application must be received no later than 105 days from the date of the disaster declaration. Applications are due to the appraisal district no later than May 28, 2021,” the chief appraiser said. “Photographs of physical damage, repair estimates, insurance claims, and/or receipts are required for the appraisal district to approve the temporary exemption.”
The temporary property tax exemption was created in 2019 after voters approved a constitutional amendment proposed by state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple. Shine authored House Bill 492 and House Joint Resolution 34 that paved the way for the temporary exemption. Both passed the Legislature unanimously.
The law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, has four levels that correlate to an exemption between 15 percent for a slightly damaged property to 100 percent for a total loss.
Shine previously told the Telegram he pushed for the bills so Texans can be better prepared following a major disaster.
“Reappraisal by local government will cost 10 times more than awarding exemptions,” Shine said in 2019. “This brings efficiency to the process and saves money.”