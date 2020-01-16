The rain may be a blessing for those who are experiencing watery and itchy eyes, runny noses, scratchy throats and sinus headaches.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is the rain and damp will result in an uptick in mold allergies, the rain will eventually end and the cedar trees will continue pollination.
This is the time of year that cedar allergies are at their peak, said Dr. Michael Fielder, family medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White Salado Clinic.
Cedar is probably the most allergenic tree in Texas and the worst time for cedar is December through February, Fielder said.
Fielder said many of the patients he sees this time of year have tried to tough it out, but become so miserable they head to the doctor.
“People will come in for a well-adult visit, a hurt knee or something and then mention, ‘Oh, by the way, the cedar fever is killing me,’” he said.
Those who are moving into the area are usually unfamiliar with the ubiquitous cedar allergy, until the individuals they know begin lamenting the season. They may not have a problem initially, but after years of exposure to the cedar allergen the immune system may react negatively to the particular pollen.
Exposure to allergens at times when the body's defenses are weak, such as after an illness or during pregnancy, also may play a role in developing allergies, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Although allergies are most common in children, they can occur at any time and any age. Sometimes allergies go away, but they also can come back years later.
Linda Johnson of Temple is allergic to mold, house dust mites and a variety of weeds, trees and grasses.
She now takes prescription nose drops every day that provide her with relief. The dosage starts with one drop and is steadily increased.
Cedar has been a problem for ages, but it was a lot worst when she lived in Austin, she said.
“I was sick all of the time,” Johnson said. “I had continuous sinus infections.”
With the rain, the cedar is less of a problem at the moment, but the mold allergy will quickly to kick in, she said.
Johnson said she probably had allergies as a child, but there were no visits to the doctor for allergy shots.
“I’m not even sure those were available,” she said.
Fielder said there are plenty of things to be allergic to in the area, including ragweed, mold and pet dander, but many don’t have a problem except with cedar.
“There’s an allergy for every season, but cedar tends to aggravate people more so than most,” he said.
The gold standard for coping with the allergic reactions starts with an intranasal steroid, like Flonase and Nasacort, or a generic version, he said. Both are taken as a spray in each nostril every day.
“It delivers a small dose of steroids to the sinuses and calms down the immune response,” Fielding said.
These particular medications have to be used every day to work and it needs about seven days before it kicks in, he said.
Antihistamines — Claritin, Allegra, Xyzal — help resist the body’s response to an allergen.
“Flonase plus an antihistamine is usually the one-two punch that gets most people through allergy season,” Fielding said.
There are people who need more help in coping with the allergy symptoms.
“They come into see us and what we do most often is offer them a steroid shot,” he said. “As long as you don’t have any health problems that would react badly to steroids, the shot is like a sledge hammer for inflammation and allergies.”
The patients feel better pretty quick, and it’s an option that’s offered, Fielding said.
There are prescription drugs that can help with allergies.
Some individuals suffer all year with allergies or have significant problems during certain times of year and don’t get much relief from the suggestions above. They might benefit from a visit to an allergist. An allergist can test for allergies and offer allergy shots specific to the problem.
“We refer people when nothing else works,” he said. “An allergist can work their magic and offer the patient specialized treatments.”
Locally, the cedar season is peaking.
“I want to offer people hope, it will get better and eventually fade away,” Fielding said.